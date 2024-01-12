MLB Rumors: 5 teams who must pony up for Blake Snell with market thinning
Several teams still could use Blake Snell.
2. The Red Sox need to stop crying poor and pay Blake Snell
The Boston Red Sox have had a really strange offseason. They're a team that really isn't far off from competing in the AL East thanks to a really strong lineup and a much-improved bullpen, but the rotation needed a lot of work. Craig Breslow did add Lucas Giolito, but soon after he traded Chris Sale to the Braves.
Yes, Boston added their second baseman of the future (they hope) in Vaughn Grissom, and added some reliability in the form of Giolito over Sale, but lost Sale's upside while replacing him with Giolito who has had an ERA around 5.00 in each of the last two years. The Red Sox desperately need another arm, and barring a surprise trade for Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes, they'll need to find that arm in free agency.
Jordan Montgomery was an option floated around earlier on this offseason due to the fact that he lived in Boston, but his price is quite high. Snell is in the same boat, but there really is no excuse for a team like the Boston Red Sox who certainly have money to simply not spend it.
If the Red Sox add Snell, they wouldn't be favorites to win the AL East or anything but they'd have a legitimate shot at a Wild Card spot. Their offense and bullpen can carry the load if the rotation gets just a bit better. Nothing has happened to make Red Sox fans believe this will happen -- that doesn't mean it shouldn't.