MLB Rumors: 5 Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agency fits after Japanese star’s no-hitter
Several teams will be fighting for Yoshinobu Yamamoto's services this offseason.
3) Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agency fit: Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have an interesting offseason ahead of them. Both Aaron Nola and Michael Lorenzen are set to hit free agency with Zack Wheeler only one year away from reaching free agency as well. Their rotation could look very different in just a couple of years, and with that in mind, this offseason could be a good time for them to land a pitcher like Yamamoto.
Nola has had himself a miserable contract year which could lower his value, but could also scare the Phillies away. Should Dave Dombrowski give Nola the massive contract he's seeking after this down year? Or would a pitcher who happens to be five years younger and could be better right away make more sense for Philadelphia?
There's no guarantee as to what Yamamoto will be able to do at the MLB level, but he doesn't have a 1.76 career ERA in Japan by accident. The right-hander is extremely talented, and could even take his game to the next level playing against the highest competition.
If the Phillies let Nola walk, they'll need another pitcher to put with Wheeler for the 2024 season at least at the top of their rotation. We know Philadelphia will spend, and we know they'll have interest in the 25-year-old as long as he's interested in them. The Phillies' aggressiveness could very well land them a strong 1b in Yoshinobu Yamamoto.