MLB Rumors: 5 Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agency fits after Japanese star’s no-hitter
Several teams will be fighting for Yoshinobu Yamamoto's services this offseason.
4) Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agency fit: New York Yankees
When Yamamoto was walking off the field after completing his no-hitter on Friday night, one face that was front and center was none other than New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman. He was one of many scouts and executives at that Yamamoto start, and they were all in for a treat.
The Yankees splurged last offseason on a pitcher when they signed Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal, but that deal hasn't worked out at all for them. They do have Gerrit Cole locked in at the very least through 2024 (likely much longer) and also have Clarke Schmidt who has had a nice year and Nestor Cortes who was good last season, but the rotation could use some work.
The Yankees have some intriguing pitching prospects in Drew Thorpe and Chase Hampton just to name a few, but those arms won't be ready for Opening Day next season. It's certainly possible the Yankees sign a stop-gap until they're ready, but it's also possible they splurge once again and bring in Yamamoto to be their number two behind Cole.
Both Luis Severino and Frankie Montas will be hitting free agency this offseason and it's extremely likely that neither will return to the Bronx. The spot is there for Yamamoto to take, but with the Yankees needing offense more, I'd say it's less likely he ends up there. They still cannot be ignored due largely to the fact that they clearly like him enough to be seriously scouting him.