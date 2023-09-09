MLB Rumors: 5 Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agency fits after Japanese star’s no-hitter
Several teams will be fighting for Yoshinobu Yamamoto's services this offseason.
5) Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agency fit: Los Angeles Dodgers
All signs seem to be pointing at Shohei Ohtani joining the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. It makes too much sense for it to not happen. The Dodgers are out west where Ohtani wants to be, have the money to offer him the richest contract in MLB history, and are a postseason team each and every year.
The Dodgers make the most logical sense, but let's say it doesn't happen. That leaves the Dodgers with a whole lot of money to spend, and with their rotation a giant question mark, Yamamoto could be an easy target for them to pursue.
Clayton Kershaw is a free agent after the year. Lance Lynn has an expensive team option Los Angeles will likely not exercise. Julio Urias is a free agent after the year. Walker Buehler will be there, but 2024 is his final year of team control and he was out all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. Tony Gonsollin just underwent Tommy John and will be out. Dustin May could be back from his injury sometime around the halfway point of the 2024 season.
The only real confirmed member of the Dodgers 2024 rotation as of now is Bobby Miller. That's it. The Dodgers will need arms, and they'll need arms to be there for more than just one year. Yamamoto could be a fixture at the top of their rotation for the next six or seven years if they want him to be. Ohtani is their target, but don't be surprised to see them in on Yamamoto even if they land Shohei.