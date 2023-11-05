MLB Rumors: 6 Marcus Stroman Landing Spots after Opting Out with Cubs
Since his debut in 2014, Marcus Stroman has consistently performed at a high level. Now a free agent, these teams could be suitors.
No. 5 Landing Spot for Marcus Stroman: New York Yankees
The New York Yankees' pitching staff in 2024 has been anything but consistent, with their top pitchers like Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino struggling, and some like Domingo German dealing with personal issues.
Gerrit Cole is on the verge of winning his first-ever Cy Young award, but he's been the lone standout on the team, boasting a league-leading 2.63 ERA over 209 innings with two complete game shutouts. However, if the Yankees don't transform into a competitive team soon, Cole might opt out of his contract after the 2024 MLB season.
The Yankees could lose several starting pitchers in the upcoming offseason, including Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, Domingo German, and Luke Weaver. They have expressed previous interest in Stroman and might consider him as an option to complement pitchers like Gerrit Cole, Michael Kings, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt, who could make a significant impact in 2024.
While Carlos Rodon struggled in the 2023 MLB season, likely due to injuries, he is expected to bounce back. However, the Yankees need a reliable player like Stroman, despite his inconsistency in the second half of 2023, as he played through injuries and has a history of injury concerns.