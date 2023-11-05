MLB Rumors: 6 Marcus Stroman Landing Spots after Opting Out with Cubs
Since his debut in 2014, Marcus Stroman has consistently performed at a high level. Now a free agent, these teams could be suitors.
No. 3 Landing Spot for Marcus Stroman: Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays made an attempt to trade for Stroman at the 2023 trade deadline, displaying strong interest. However, no deal materialized, and this decision may have been a significant missed opportunity for the Chicago Cubs, who ultimately missed the postseason. Stroman could have been instrumental in a deep playoff run for the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays fell short of expectations, getting swept by the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card, 2-0. While the pitching held up by allowing only three and two runs in the two games, the offense underperformed, with players like Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, Daulton Varsho, and others failing to produce.
The Blue Jays, despite the outcome, might still be interested in Stroman. However, they already have a strong core of starting pitchers, with only one free agent, Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu posted a 3.46 ERA in 11 games and could be a target for a new contract instead of pursuing Stroman.
The Blue Jays' 2024 starting rotation is likely to include players such as Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Yusei Kikuchi, and possibly Alek Manoah. Re-signing Hyun-Jin Ryu and adding Stroman to the mix this offseason could potentially make them a powerhouse in starting pitching, with some pitchers transitioning to the bullpen between starts.