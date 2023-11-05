MLB Rumors: 6 Marcus Stroman Landing Spots after Opting Out with Cubs
No. 2 Landing Spot for Marcus Stroman: St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for significant changes in the upcoming offseason. They have traded away long-time players like Jack Flaherty and witnessed the retirement of Adam Wainwright. After a disappointing 2023 season that ended with a 71-91 record, the Cardinals face a pivotal moment, needing to commit to rebuilding or making substantial improvements.
The 2024 rotation for the Cardinals appears relatively weak, with only players like Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, Jake Woodford, and Matthew Liberatore who could be starting pitchers. This situation implies that they may need to call up young prospects or invest heavily in free agent pitchers.
It's likely that the Cardinals will be proactive in spending during the offseason, despite their struggles in 2023. They continue to have one of the largest attendances in baseball, affording them a substantial budget, potentially around $180-200 million annually. Currently, they have around $125 million allocated after arbitration, leaving them with room to sign All-Star caliber pitchers who can complement one of the best hitting teams in baseball.
While there were disputes between Stroman and the Chicago Cubs in 2023, it would be intriguing if he signs with the division rival Cardinals. Stroman has been known to hold grudges, and this scenario could be captivating to watch. Ultimately, however, money often becomes the deciding factor.