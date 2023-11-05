MLB Rumors: 6 Marcus Stroman Landing Spots after Opting Out with Cubs
Since his debut in 2014, Marcus Stroman has consistently performed at a high level. Now a free agent, these teams could be suitors.
No. 1 Landing Spot for Marcus Stroman: San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants had a disappointing 2023 season, finishing with a record of 79-83. In the midst of their struggles, they decided to part ways with Gabe Kapler, who had led them to the postseason in only one of his four years with the team.
In 2023, Giants fans recognized the team's overall failure, as they posted a 79-83 record. The Giants not only scored fewer runs than the 56-106 Kansas City Royals but also had a bit of luck winning many games, scoring only 674 runs while allowing 719. The Giants have numerous uncertainties in various positions, and despite their willingness to spend heavily in the previous offseason, major contract offers to players like Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Aaron Judge did not yield the desired results.
The Giants had a solid pitching staff in 2023, but it now faces potential upheaval, with players like Ross Stripling opting out of his $15 million contract for the upcoming season, and others like Alex Wood becoming free agents. Additionally, Alex Cobb's $10 million 2024 contract is in question due to his recent hip surgery.
Questions surround the San Francisco Giants' 2024 starting rotation, with players on the team expressing frustration, including Logan Webb, who recently signed a 5-year, $90 million contract and seems to be having second thoughts. Aside from Webb, the only other notable starting pitchers are Anthony DeSclafani and Kyle Harrison.
Given the number of starting pitchers becoming free agents or facing uncertainties, it seems realistic for the Giants to consider signing a player like Marcus Stroman. Although he may not be the most expensive option, he brings significant potential to return to top form.