MLB Rumors: Adam Wainwright's legendary Cardinals start almost didn't happen
Adam Wainwright just notched his 200th win for the St. Louis Cardinals, but it almost didn't happen at all thanks to injury.
By Curt Bishop
On Monday, Adam Wainwright had his best start of the season for the St. Louis Cardinals, pitching seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers en route to his 200th career victory.
Wainwright got to celebrate this illlustrious milestone in front of the home fans at Busch Stadium, thanking the city of St. Louis for their support over the years. However, John Denton of MLB.com recently shared a shocking revelation, that Wainwright almost did not make that historic start on Monday due to a bout of back spasms.
Denton revealed in his weekly newsletter that Wainwright had been feeling pain all day long in his arm and his back. Wainwright talked about how he went straight to the trainer's room and was "taped up" by the team's medical staff.
The two-time World Series champion also learned that head athletic trainer Adam Olsen had even discussed potentially scratching the veteran from his start with manager Oli Marmol.
Fortunately, Wainwright was able to rally and persevere despite all the pain he was in. There was even doubt about whether or not he could pitch as he was throwing his bullpen session.
"Being able to somehow persevere through the way may body felt and the way my arm felt meant a lot to me," Wainwright said. "Even when I was warming up, it was easily one of the top three toughest warmups I've ever had in my career. But even in that moment, I knew we were going to find a way to win that game."
Instead of wavering, Wainwright pushed through the pain and found a way to get through seven innings without allowing a run. The 42-year-old right-hander is set to retire at the end of the 2023 season. He has pitched in St. Louis since his Major-League debut in 2005.
Some of his finest moments include closing out the 2006 NLCS and World Series. He also pitched a gem in Game 5 of the 2013 NLDS against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which sent St. Louis to their eighth NLCS in 13 years.
Fortunately, Wainwright was still able to make his start on Monday despite his ailments and give Cardinals fans a moment that they'll never forget, picking up historic win No. 200. He is the third pitcher in Cardinals history to have reached the 200-win mark, joining Jesse Haines and Bob Gibson. He also is the fifth active pitcher to have reached that milestone.