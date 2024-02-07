MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman gone, Mets pick up pace, Burnes trade detail
- Does Alex Bregman have one foot out the door in Houston?
- The New York Mets interest in JD Martinez proves their urgency.
- Not even Scott Boras knew about the Orioles-Corbin Burnes trade.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Mets pick up the pace in JD Martinez talks
After the trades of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, it seemed as though the New York Mets were planning on taking a step back from contention. Their offseason activity however, would suggest otherwise.
Though New York hasn't made a big splash, they have made some very impactful frugal additions and may have yet another one coming.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets have had dialogue with slugger J.D. Martinez's camp with spring training fast approaching. Puma predicted that if the price is right, New York may ultimately decide to make a move.
Martinez would be an interesting fit in New York. He'd bring power from the right side and would be a solid option as a designated hitter. The 36-year-old had a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI.
Though it wouldn't be a huge splash, a move to sign Martinez would increase the Mets' chances at contention in 2024, and it appears that even without a big splash, the Mets plan to make frugal additions that would keep them competitive for the next few seasons.