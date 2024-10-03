3 teams Alex Bregman could prefer over the Astros in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros' season is finished two days into October, which is unfamiliar territory for this group. No team has dominated the MLB postseason more than Houston over the last decade, but this feels like the end of an era. The upstart Detroit Tigers completed the Wild Card sweep on Wednesday, mounting an impressive collective effort to overcome the Astros' star power.
Now Houston approaches an organizational crossroads. With big-money deals already handed out to Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and others, the front office will need to execute a delicate balancing act ahead of Kyle Tucker's free agency. The All-Star outfielder has one year left on his deal. That puts 2026 in sharp focus — and it complicates the 2024-25 offseason for another Houston All-Star.
Alex Bregman has spent nine years in an Astros uniform, reaching the ALCS in each of the last eight. He's a bonafide postseason masher and a true franchise legend. When he retires, he will forever be remembered as an Astro. That doesn't mean he won't change teams this winter, however, as Houston could sacrifice Bregman to keep the books flexible.
Matt Chapman's six-year, $150 million contract with the San Francisco Giants has been widely cited as a harbinger of Bregman's impending payday. He's younger, better, and more experienced in the playoffs. Chapman is a next-level defender, but Bregman can rake at a much higher level and he's no slouch defensively at the hot corner.
So, with Bregman expecting a bag and the Astros grappling with an uncertain future after their first early postseason exit in almost a decade, here are a few teams that could lure the two-time All-Star to greener pastures.
3. Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners narrowly missed the postseason despite possessing arguably the best pitching staff in the American League. If Bregman is going to leave his home of nine years, it will have to be for a team with the financial wherewithal to pay him and the personnel to contend. Seattle has a gaping hole in the infield which Bregman can fill and a pitching staff that rivals even Houston's for top-end talent. The pieces are in place for a legitimate World Series team.
We saw the Mariners operate aggressively on the trade front this year, acquiring Randy Aronzarena, Justin Turner, and Luke Raley, among others. Now it's time to dip their toes into free agency waters. Bregman would replace the perpetually undependable Josh Rojas at third and give Seattle a new source of contact and power in the heart of the lineup.
This wasn't even Bregman's best season at the plate, but he finished in the 98th percentile for whiff rate and the 94th percentile for strikeouts, per Baseball Savant. He's one of the most disciplined hitters in the league, slashing .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs. If that's the baseline from your third baseman, there's not much room to complain.
Seattle has the pitching talent and depth to outduel most contenders. Now it's about putting together an offense that can keep pace with the AL heavyweights. Between Bregman, Arozarena, and Julio Rodriguez, one has to think the Mariners would be in position to participate in October baseball a year from now.
2. New York Yankees
The New York Yankees are baseball's marquee franchise, a team so infused with history and "aura," as the kids say, that it's hard to ignore the appeal of donning pinstripes. Every kid grows up with different interests and loyalties, but it's hard to find an MLB star who isn't intrigued on some level by the prospect of playing under the lights at Yankee Stadium.
New York is currently the No. 1 seed in the American League despite severe personnel issues. The Aaron Judge-Juan Soto duo has been in a constant state of detonation all season and the Yankees' trade deadline acquisition of Jazz Chisholm has paid dividends. Chisholm has been playing out of position at third base, however, due to the lack of superior alternatives. He's more of a natural second baseman and Gleyber Torres is a free agent this winter, which opens the door for an infield upgrade in the Bronx.
If Bregman is going to jump ship, it might as well be for an established contender of the Yankees' caliber. We shall see what New York can actually accomplish this October — that first-round buy has been tricky for teams to navigate in the past — but the Yankees are the real deal as long as Judge and Soto are on the roster. Now, is Soto going to re-sign? That much is unclear, but Bregman would be quite a pawn to help lure Soto back to the Yankees' side of the city.
Even if Soto departs, Bregman would go a long way toward plugging that void in the middle of the Yankees lineup. Judge is a perennial MVP candidate when healthy and the New York pitching staff is better than it gets credit for. It's a bit cliche to leave your beloved "small" market fandom for the bright lights of New York (calling Houston "small" is a stretch, obviously), but the Yankees get their reputation for a reason. This is obviously a possibility.
1. Detroit Tigers
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic proposed this concept a couple weeks ago and it carries even more weight now. If you can't beat em, join em. It's a common refrain and it absolutely happens in the sports world, where money and winning often come before silly notions of pride or ego. Just ask Kevin Durant.
Bregman just saw first-hand what this Tigers team is capable of on the postseason stage. There isn't an easier team to root for in the playoffs. Detroit has that underdog spirit and that fanbase, when engaged, is among the very best in baseball. The vibes around the Tigers organization are at an all-time high, and their first taste of postseason success could open up the front office to a more aggressive approach.
Spending top-dollar on big-ticket free agents has not traditionally been the style of this Detroit team, but Bregman addresses an immediate need at third base and he's also the stable, everyday five-tool player the Tigers presently lack. It helps that AJ Hinch is familiar with Bregman from their shared time in Houston, as... uncomfortable as that situation got.
Cheating scandal aside, there's a bond there and the Tigers are on the upswing. Bregman is aging by MLB standards. This is probably his last major payday. It makes sense to hitch his wagon to a young team that is built to sustainably contend for years to come. Detroit has pitching depth, incredible matchup versatility on offense, and the sort of competitive spirit you can't coach. What's not to love from Bregman's point of view?