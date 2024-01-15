MLB rumors: All-Star free agent generating interest, Orioles trade seems obvious, Phillies extension
- J.D. Martinez generating widespread interest
- Orioles trading for Dylan Cease seems obvious
- Phillies looking to extend their ace
When the Philadelphia Phillies heavily pursued Yoshinobu Yamamoto after re-signing Aaron Nola, questions emerged about Zack Wheeler's future in Philadelphia. During Wheeler's tenure with the Phillies, he has established himself not only as their ace but as one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. With Wheeler entering free agency after the year, some Phillies fans worried his days in Philadelphia might be numbered.
Ken Rosenthal shot that down on The Foul Territory podcast, saying that not only is Wheeler unlikely to be traded for contract reasons, but that the Phillies are looking to sign him to a contract extension. That is, obviously, music to the ears of any Phillies fan.
Wheeler's age is a bit of a concern when thinking about an extension (he'll be 34 when he hits free agency next winter) but with how he's been pitching, age really shouldn't be much of a concern. Wheeler has been incredibly durable during his time in a Phillies uniform, and has not only been dominant in the regular season, but he's been one of the best postseason performers not only in Phillies history, but in baseball history.
The right-hander has made 11 appearances (10 starts) and has posted a 2.42 ERA in 63.1 innings pitched in his postseason career, all coming in the last two seasons. He had a sparkling 1.95 ERA in five appearances this past postseason, including coming out of the bullpen for the first time in his MLB career and delivering 1.2 scoreless frames.
It's possible that a Wheeler extension won't age well, but this is a team all in on winning right now. Keeping Wheeler around for the next couple of years while the Phillies are legitimate World Series contenders is a no-brainer if he's open to an extension.