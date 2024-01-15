MLB rumors: All-Star free agent generating interest, Orioles trade seems obvious, Phillies extension
- J.D. Martinez generating widespread interest
- Orioles trading for Dylan Cease seems obvious
- Phillies looking to extend their ace
MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez generating widespread interest
With Shohei Ohtani off the board, J.D. Martinez has a very legitimate case as the best hitter available. Cody Bellinger is the best and most expensive position player available, but when talking strictly hitting, Martinez has an argument as the best available for any team to sign.
What makes Bellinger so much more expensive is his age and ability to play the field at a Gold Glove level, but Martinez, even with his limitations as a player, can flat-out rake. This past season he slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI in 113 games. He had an impressive 134 OPS+ and rebounded nicely following a down year in 2022.
Martinez has developed a reputation as one of the best DH's in recent memory, and his outstanding 2023 season has revitalized his market. Martinez had to settle for a one-year deal last offseason worth just $10 million. Chances are, he'll get a one or two-year deal at most this offseason but for more money.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale believes that Martinez's market is robust, with at least six teams rumored to be interested. He did not name specific teams, but clubs like the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers all need a designated hitter and were recently linked by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand to the 36-year-old Martinez.
Where Martinez signs is anyone's best guess at this point, but he appears to be generating widespread interest around the league which makes sense following the season he just had.