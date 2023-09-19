MLB Rumors: Grading Angels offseason wish list including Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout plans
The Los Angeles Angels are once again among the most intriguing and unpredictable teams headed into the Major League Baseball offseason.
Shohei Ohtani is a free agent. There have been reports from USA Today that the Angels could consider trading Mike Trout if he asks ownership for a trade, though those have been unconfirmed by FanSided. The remainder of the roster is in flux – many players on expiring contracts were moved in August – and the farm system was further depleted at the trade deadline.
The Angels also must figure out what to do with manager Phil Nevin and general manager Perry Minasian. No one knows what will happen with either, as team owner Arte Moreno is perhaps the most unpredictable owner in baseball. Their fates could legitimately be determined by how Moreno feels waking up one morning. Seriously.
Either way, the Angels clearly have much to decipher. Let’s dive into their offseason wish list.