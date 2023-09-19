MLB Rumors: Grading Angels offseason wish list including Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout plans
The Los Angeles Angels are, once again, one of baseball's most fascinating teams headed into the offseason. Here's their wish list, including Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout plans.
Evaluate futures of Phil Nevin, Perry Minasian
The first order of business for the Angels is figuring out the futures of manager Phil Nevin and general manager Perry Minasian.
Right now, it would appear that the Angels will have a new manager for the 2024 season. The future of Minasian is more uncertain – he’s done a good job in Anaheim considering the circumstances he’s faced with – and it’s viewed as a coin flip whether he will be back in 2024.
If the Angels do move on from Nevin, as expected, it will be curious to see the type of manager the team can attract. They appear headed for a multi-year rebuild and if they fail to re-sign Ohtani, could be among the worst teams in the American League next year. Meaning that it could prove difficult to hire a top managerial candidate, forcing the team to hire a young, up-and-coming option instead.
The same can be said for the general manager spot if the Angels do move on from Minasian, especially with team owner Arte Moreno having a significant influence in baseball operations.
Grading the likelihood the Angels fire Nevin: 8/10.
Grading the likelihood the Angels fire Minasian: 5/10.