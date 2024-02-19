MLB Rumors: Another Matt Chapman suitor, Montgomery reunion, Manfred replacement
- An AL West team discusses adding Matt Chapman.
- The chances Jordan Montgomery will reunite with former team
- Who could replace Rob Manfred as commissioner?
By Scott Rogust
How realistic is a reunion between the Cardinals, Jordan Montgomery?
The St. Louis Cardinals accomplished their goal of filling in their three openings in the starting rotation. In rather quick succession early on in the offseason, the Cardinals signed Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Sonny Gray to become three of their starters for the 2024 season. The Lynn and Gibson deals didn't exactly receive a ton of praise, but the Gray addition was lauded, considering how well he's pitched for the Minnesota Twins the past two seasons.
There are high expectations heading into the 2024 season for the Cardinals. PECOTA has the Cardinals as the favorites to win the NL Central. But, there was a new idea floated this month.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote an article about the Cardinals considering running a six-person rotation to start the upcoming season "because of the demands those opening weeks of the schedule will put on the pitching staff." Goold writes that while officials haven't committed to that plan, but they want to discuss that idea to their pitchers.
Even though the Cardinals would, realistically, put a bullpen arm into the starting rotation for the start of the season as the sixth option, some fans were wondering if the team would add a pitcher from free agency. It just so happens that one of their former pitchers, Jordan Montgomery, is still available.
One fan tweeted at Goold, asking if there is a chance Montgomery could sign with the Cardinals on a short-term deal. Goold responded, saying, "There is no indication that he's interested in that."
Montgomery is still a free agent, even though all players have begun to report to spring training. The belief was that Montgomery would reunite with the Texas Rangers, who acquired him from the Cardinals at this past season's trade deadline. But with the team needing a television rights deal, they haven't spent money in free agency. Recently, general manager Chris Young said it's likely the team won't make an addition ahead of Opening Day.
Prior reports indicated that Montgomery was looking to cash-in on his next contract. Specifically, Montgomery wanted to exceed the seven-year, $171 million contract that Aaron Nola received from the Philadelphia Phillies.
While Cardinals fans might be enticed by the potential of the team reuniting with Montgomery, it doesn't feel like that's going to happen, based on Goold's comments.
As for the sixth starter (if that's the route the Cardinals choose to go in), it would likely be either Matthew Liberatore or Zach Thompson.