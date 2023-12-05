MLB rumors: Another team officially confirmed to have hosted Shohei Ohtani
The Toronto Blue Jays are not the only team to have advanced discussions with Shohei Ohtani, it would appear.
By Josh Wilson
Shohei Ohtani's free agency is becoming clearer by the hour, as Tuesday has brought news of two confirmed teams that Ohtani has met with.
Early Tuesday morning/late Monday night we learned that Ohtani traveled to Florida to meet with the Toronto Blue Jays at their facility there. The indication was that Ohtani's trip signaled the Jays could be close to a deal with the star two-way player.
This afternoon, Dave Roberts revealed that Ohtani also visited with the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium days ago.
Shohei Ohtani's free agency still remains a bit of a mystery despite visits
Ohtani's preference for privacy has kept his free agency tour rather hush, as organizations are afraid of leaking information since it may result in him opting to not sign with a team.
That means the limited information we have is hard to piece together. Does it mean a deal is close with the Jays or Dodgers? Or are these just early meetings he was still having? Are we hours away from news of where he'll sign, or close?
The Jays leak, given that it came through a reporter, may not have even come from the team. This Dodgers visit coming from Roberts is less ambiguous.
Also, is the Blue Jays meeting more meaningful, considering he traveled from LA to Florida for it? While he went to the Dodgers in LA, that's not a far trip for Ohtani who was reportedly having teams visit him in California early on in his decision-making process.
One thing we do know: Whatever team winds up securing Ohtani is sure to have a pretty good building block for the future. Players like him don't come around often.