MLB Rumors: Are the Braves making a mistake with Ronald Acuña Jr.?
Should the Atlanta Braves rest Ronald Acuña Jr. for at least the remainder of the 2023 MLB regular season as a precaution to prevent any possible injuries like the recent scare in Miami?
The Atlanta Braves removed Ronald Acuña Jr. early from Friday's game with an injury. Later, the team announced he was removed as "a precaution with right calf tightness."
In that game, the Atlanta Braves went on to lose 9-6 to the Miami Marlins. Acuña Jr. went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI while scoring twice. While this game didn't matter much in the grand scheme of things, losing Acuña Jr. could cost them dearly, as they just finished the series getting swept by the Marlins, giving up at least nine runs every game of the three-game series.
Atlanta Braves trying to bring back Ronald Acuña Jr. too soon?
According to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brian Snitker said, "Ronald Acuña Jr. is improving. He will work out at Truist Park on Monday, and the Braves will continue evaluating him to determine when he can return to the lineup," on 680 The Fan.
Brian Snitker's comments make it seem like the Atlanta Braves want to bring Ronald Acuña Jr. back quickly after such an injury scare. If Ronald Acuña Jr. sits out the remainder of the season, it might cost him the MVP Award, but his health is more important. With an injury history like Ronald Acuña Jr.'s, you need to be careful how much pressure is getting put on him.
Ronald Acuña Jr. is having an MVP season. He has played in 147 games thus far, hitting 37 home runs and bringing in 98 RBIs while also stealing a league-leading 66 bases, as well as hitting .337. Even if he misses the remainder of the season, most sportsbooks currently hold his odds at -700 or higher, just like how Shohei Ohtani will miss the remainder of the season, and his odds are currently -30,000. He may not become a 40/60 player or a 40/70 player, but his health and postseason matter more than regular season games.
Recently, Ronald Acuña Jr. said this to Bally Sports, "I feel good. It just felt like a cramp. We'll just see how I come in tomorrow and how I'm feeling and if I can play." This comment alone shows how determined he is to play for the Atlanta Braves, but at one point, they all have to agree not to risk anything further.