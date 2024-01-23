MLB Rumors: 3 teams who missed the boat on surprising Aroldis Chapman deal
Aroldis Chapman is headed to Pittsburgh after signing a one-year $10.5 million deal. These three teams could have benefitted from having him in their bullpen had they signed him.
By Curt Bishop
Late on Monday, Aroldis Chapman made his return to the NL Central, but not with the Cincinnati Reds or Chicago Cubs. Instead, the veteran left-hander joined the Pittsburgh Pirates, signing a one-year, $10.5 million contract.
Chapman recently played a key role in helping the Texas Rangers win their first World Series title in franchise history last October. He joined the Rangers after being traded over from the Kansas City Royals.
Several teams could have benefitted from Chapman's presence in their bullpen had they tried to sign him. But at the end of the day, these three teams missed the boat by letting him come off the board.
3. Kansas City Royals should have brought back Aroldis Chapman
The Kansas City Royals have been unrecognizable this offseason in the best way possible.
Instead of sitting idly by, they have made some key moves that should ultimately improve their team for 2024. Kansas City added Kyle Wright and Nick Anderson in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, while signing Hunter Renfroe, Michael Wacha, Chris Stratton, Seth Lugo, and Will Smith.
It's safe to say that the Royals, who were the doormat of the AL Central last season, have put themselves in a much better position than they did last year. Most of their moves have been on the pitching front.
However, Chapman came off the board at affordable price. He pitched well for Kansas City last season before being traded, and signing him would have further proven to the fans that the Royals are serious about winning and making improvements.
There are still plenty of options available, but the Royals missed their chance to reunite with an old friend, not even making an attempt to do so.
Chapman may not be the same pitcher he once was, but another high-leverage arm would have helped the Royals and given them a second option to fill the closer's role.