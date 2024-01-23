MLB Rumors: 3 teams who missed the boat on surprising Aroldis Chapman deal
Aroldis Chapman is headed to Pittsburgh after signing a one-year $10.5 million deal. These three teams could have benefitted from having him in their bullpen had they signed him.
By Curt Bishop
1. Texas Rangers should have signed Aroldis Chapman
After winning the World Series, the Rangers bullpen took a hit when they lost Will Smith to the Royals. They ultimately replaced him with the veteran Kirby Yates, but still have not added a high-leverage left-hander to their 'pen.
This is where bringing back Chapman would have come in handy. Instead, the defending World Series champions have been relatively quiet, which isn't necessarily a bad thing after winning a title. But they now have lost two key members of their World Series bullpen.
Chapman would have been a perfect fit and somebody to set up closer Jose LeClerc late in games.
It's unclear as to what the Rangers may do next. They still are viewed as a prime destination for Jordan Montgomery, who would give them a huge boost in their rotation after he helped them win a title.
In addition to Yates, the Rangers added right-hander Tyler Mahle on a two-year contract to bolster the rotation. But beyond the rotation, their bullpen needs some help, and passing up an opportunity to reunite with Chapman could come back to haunt them in 2024, especially now that the Houston Astros have signed veteran closer Josh Hader.