MLB rumors: Astros accuse MLB of favoritism, Yanamoto's preferred location, Giants top FA target
- The San Francisco Giants are out to redeem themselves after a very painful 2022 offseason
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto has some preferences for where he wants to live and play baseball
- Some Astros players are furious with the MLB for Abreu's suspension
By Josh Wilson
Giants have a top target in free agency
The San Francisco Giants are coming at the 2023 offseason with aggression. After appearing close to hiring Bob Melvin away from the in-state San Diego Padres to replace fired manager Gabe Kepler, the Giants top free agent target has been revealed.
While some might assume the Giants will play with the Dodgers to chase Shohei Ohtani, San Francisco is instead setting its sights on Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. While that may not mean the Giants are out on other players, Nightengale describes this as a "full-court press," for Yamamoto.
In 2022, the Giants appeared close to signing star slugger outfielder Aaron Judge away from the New York Yankees. There was optimisim since he grew up in Northern California. Further, a report indicated the Giants had signed him, but wound up being misguided. Back to New York Judge went.
Then, the Giants looked to sign Carlos Correa after his deal with the New York Mets fell through due to a failed physical. After failing a physical with the Giants as well, that, too, fell through.
By then, the top free agents were off the board and the Giants had little left to make action on. It set up a rather disappointing season for the team who played well in spurts but wound up missing the postseason.
Now, with a new manager and perhaps an early run at one of the top international free agents in recent memory, fortunes could change.
Melvin is also expected to bring third-base coach Matt Williams along with him to San Francisco, according to Susan Slusser.