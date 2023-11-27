MLB Rumors: Conflicting reports emerge about Astros plans with Alex Bregman
Will the Houston Astros trade third baseman Alex Bregman? Your guess is as good as mine.
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros have prioritized contract extensions with both Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman this winter. Neither is done, though Altuve's agent Scott Boras has at least suggested that a deal may be on the horizon.
Bregman is a unique case, as he'll be 30 by Opening Day but still hits in the middle of the Houston lineup. He's productive at the hot corner, as well, which means the Astros would rather avoid losing Bregman.
As a key member of their core long term, Bregman is one of only a few players remaining from the 2017 Astros World Series champions, a team that will forever live in infamy. Former MLB GM Jim Duquette thinks Bregman is a name to keep an eye on given his contract status.
MLB Rumors: Will the Houston Astros trade Alex Bregman?
Houston Chronicle writer Michael Shapiro poured cold water on the Bregman rumors just a few hours later, suggesting the Astros would rather let him walk next offseason than to trade such an iconic player.
"The Astros have demonstrated they don’t mind surveying the contract landscape in free agency, then securing compensatory draft picks as key pieces leave. I suspect that could be the endgame with Bregman. And while receiving such little return next winter would be painful, I have a hard time believing the Astros would entertain a trade-deadline deal of Bregman, let alone a franchise-deflating move before the calendar turns to April," Shapiro wrote.
It's true, losing Bregman in free agency would likely net the Astros a first-round compensatory pick in return. That sounds far better than trading him away for prospects entering a contract year when his value is limited.
Bregman and the Astros agreeing to a contract extension before Opening Day may be a stretch, but trading him this early in the offseason is even more unlikely. Duquette has his reasons for said report, but I wouldn't panic just yet if I were an Astros fan.