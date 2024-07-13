Astros have high-upside backup plan to fill first base void
The Houston Astros entered the 2024 campaign expecting the first base position to be solidified. Sure, Jose Abreu had an underwhelming regular season, but he showed up in October helping Houston get to Game 7 of the ALCS. It was safe to assume that Abreu would be just fine in the 2024 campaign, but that was not the case.
The 37-year-old struggled so mightily to the point where he was sent down to the minors and eventually DFA'd. The Astros unquestionably made the right decision to move on as Abreu had proven he simply was not an MLB-caliber player anymore, but his release meant that first base was now an issue.
Jon Singleton has performed better than expected as the team's starting first baseman primarily against right-handed pitchers, but he has a 99 OPS+, making him a slightly below-average hitter in addition to his subpar defense. Mauricio Dubon has seen some action at first base, but he's better off in a utility role.
Addressing the first base position feels like a must as the Astros try to get to the postseason again, and Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes it'll be a priority.
Astros have intriguing backup plan to fill first base void if they fail to land star rentals
"Astros GM Dana Brown has made it clear to other front offices that he’s focused on adding a veteran starter and an impactful long- or short-term solution at first base. He’s talked to the Mets about Luis Severino and Pete Alonso, and has discussed Christian Walker with the Diamondbacks, Cody Bellinger with the Cubs and Andrew Vaughn with the White Sox."
It sounds like Houston's top targets are Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, a pair of rentals who might be available at the deadline. With the Mets and Diamondbacks squarely in postseason contention, there's a good chance that neither player is available. If that is the case, the Astros have a strong backup plan in place with Andrew Vaughn of the Chicago White Sox.
Vaughn has had a down year thus far relative to his career norms, slashing .240/.297/.396 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI in 88 games played, but he'd be an upgrade over Singleton. Just last season we saw him hit 21 home runs with 80 RBI on a brutal White Sox team. Those aren't earth-shattering numbers, but there's a good player in there.
What makes Vaughn particularly appealing is the fact that he'd come to Houston with two full years of club control following this one. Alonso and Walker are obviously far superior talents, but there's no guarantee that they'll remain with the club past this season, particularly with Houston having several upcoming free agents in the next season or two.
Vaughn can hit in the middle or lower third of the lineup, giving the Astros more than Singleton can, and is under cheap club control for a couple more seasons beyond this one. Perhaps even a move to Houston where he'd be surrounded by much more talent can unlock the potential that Chicago saw when they selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.