MLB Rumors: Astros perfect trade fit, Braves top target, Red Sox stand pat?
The MLB trade deadline is approaching quickly and there is a ton to cover across all 32 MLB teams. Each team has their own direction that they believe will push them towards the ultimate goal of winning a World Series one day. Some are trying to win that World Series this season while others are trying to set themselves up down the road.
As for the fans and media, there really is nothing certain at this time of year until deals are finalized. We can put as much belief into the rumors that we want, but until a deal is final, anything can happen.
MLB Rumors: Braves showing interest in Rays pitcher Zach Eflin
The Atlanta Braves have some of the more pressing needs of all the teams in baseball. They had to go through season-ending injuries to their best two players, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider. They have also struggled with injuries to Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Michael Harris and a few others.
Starting pitcher is a spot that they want to and will be upgrading in the next week. They have plenty of options on the market, but they are seemingly dialed in on a starter from the Tampa Bay Rays, Zach Eflin.
Eflin, 30, has an additional year on his contract where he will be owed $18 million in 2025. He's looked incredibly solid in 19 starts this season where he's posted an ERA right around 4.00 and a WHIP of 1.16. He rarely walks a hitter and his xERA is indicative that he has gotten a bit unlucky this year.
Eflin has been a very consistent starter through the years, and he would provide the Braves with a much more stable option to round out their rotation.
Atlanta likely wouldn't have to part ways with any top prospects to acquire Eflin, partly because they would be taking $18 million off the Rays books for next year. The interest is real and this could end up being a perfect match in the coming days.
MLB Rumors: Astros could add Rays Isaac Paredes in a perfect world
Who would have thought that the Houston Astros would go through such a roller coaster of a season this year?
They began the year struggling, with many expecting the powerhouse team to be sellers for the first time in quite a while. But after turning their season around and running off an impressive month and a half of games, they have chased the Mariners down in the AL West, placing themselves in a firm position to be big-time buyers at this weeks trade deadline
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has quite the intriguing take on who the Astros could pursue. It would be quite a perfect fit for the buying Astros.
"Consider the Rays’ Paredes, an All-Star who is 25, plays multiple positions and is under club control for three additional seasons. A number of teams, including the Rangers and Astros, like him," Rosenthal wrote.
Paredes would be a perfect piece for the Astros to add. He's young, controllable, flexible, and a great ball player. He's slashing .248/.351/.442 with 16 homers and an OPS near .800. It would be quite the perfect add for the Astros at a position of need.
He may be a bit on the expensive side, but Houston has never shied away from trading their top prospects in order to acquire some top end talent.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox to add first baseman from the IL, not a trade
The Boston Red Sox have been in the market to acquire big time players ahead of the trade deadline this year. They have closed the gap on the Yankees in the AL Wild Card due to a hot stretch and the Yankees sputtering out as of late.
That puts them in the perfect position to buy, buy and buy before the trade deadline. One spot they were looking to upgrade was in the infield, notably wanting to add a first baseman.
But, thanks to some good news, it appears as though they will be getting their 24-year-old first baseman, Triston Casas, back in the relative near future.
Casas, 24, is taking full batting practice and could begin his rehab assignment as early as this week. The young Boston infielder was slashing .244/.344/.513 with six home runs in 22 games before he was injured. A year ago, he finished third in the AL Rookie of the Year race.
Adding Casas back from the injured list is like a trade in its own right. Boston could still look to upgrade in other places on their roster, but with the return of Casas coming soon, they have no reason to buy big on an infielder.