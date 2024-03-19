MLB Rumors: Astros-Jordan Montgomery, Mike Trout trade, Cubs roadblock
- Astros not planning on pivoting to Jordan Montgomery
- Don't expect a Mike Trout trade anytime soon
- Cubs-Jordan Montgomery roadblock
Mike Trout has spent all 13 of his MLB seasons thus far with the Los Angeles Angels and has done historically great things. He's arguably the greatest player of this generation. He's a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when all is said and done. The only thing missing from his resume is a World Series trophy.
Not only has Trout yet to make an appearance in the World Series, he hasn't even been a part of a postseason win. In fact, he has just one postseason appearance, and that came back in 2014. The Angels were swept in the ALDS by the Royals. All baseball fans want to see is Trout get back to the big stage in October, but that isn't coming anytime soon.
The Angels lost Shohei Ohtani and did virtually nothing this offseason to get better. They improved their bullpen, but that's about it. Their lineup and rotation look less than exciting. With one of the worst farm systems in the league and the worst owner in the sport running the show, it's hard to envision this Angels team winning anytime soon. With that in mind, a Mike Trout trade would make every baseball fan happy knowing he has a chance of playing in October again. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen for a variety of reasons outlined by Jon Heyman of the NY Post.
"There’s no consideration to ask for a trade, and that goes for both sides. Even if Trout wanted out, there are three big reasons it isn’t happening: 1) A couple injury-riddled seasons have lessened his value, so the Angels might have to offset some of his $35.5 million salary, 2) he is the one marquee man remaining after two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani got his heavily deferred $700 million deal 45 miles up the I-5 with the Dodgers, and 3) it’s hard to see owner Arte Moreno consenting to trade the greatest player in Angels history."
This really comes down to Trout doesn't want to leave, the Angels don't want him to go, and if both sides wanted a breakup for whatever reason, the Angels wouldn't get nearly enough for him in return to justify it. Trout, while still a star, has been very injury prone in recent seasons, has a ton of money and term left on his contract, and is getting up there in age. Teams around the league won't give the haul that the Angels would want to actually give away the best player in their franchise's history.
Perhaps if Trout demands a trade the Angels would do right by him and let him go, but it doesn't feel like Trout even wants out. It might be jarring to some fans, but Trout is incredibly loyal and seems happy in Anaheim even with the losing. It's not what fans want, but it's something they have to accept.