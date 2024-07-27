A fallback Astros-Marlins trade if Houston can't pry Vladdy Jr. from Blue Jays
The Houston Astros have been in the market for a first baseman for the last few weeks. Once Jose Abreu showed that his signing was an absolute disaster for the Astros, they have been trying to pick up the pieces left from that situation. Their dream option is currently the first baseman in Toronto, Canada.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report discussed a potential option if the Astros are unable to pry Vlad Guerrero Jr. away from the selling Toronto Blue Jays:
"Former Silver Slugger Award winner Josh Bell would be a low-risk, medium-reward trade candidate. He has struggled for the Miami Marlins this season with a .648 OPS. However, he was disappointing for the Cleveland Guardians last year, posting a .701 OPS in 97 games. After a midseason trade to the Marlins, he homered 11 times and posted an .818 OPS, helping the Fish to make the playoffs."
Bell would be the cheap option that could fit the Astros pretty well.
An Astros-Marlins trade if Houston can't land a big slugger at the deadline
Bell, 31, is on an expiring contract this season. He's slashing .234/.299/.377 with 12 homers and a negative WAR on the season. He's really struggled in 2024, but the trade would be made in the hopes and belief that he could return to the player he was for the last 53 games of the 2023 season. In those 53 games, Bell slashed .270/.338/.480 to help push the Marlins into the playoffs.
This hypothetical trade is sending two backend top 30 prospects from the Astros farm system over to the Marlins for their first baseman.
Valencia, 18, is slashing .289/.331/.376 in rookie ball this season. The teenager has shown very little power but his speed has flashed at times allowing him to swipe 16 bases in just over 40 games. He has a limited ceiling but there's still some promise given his age.
Jaworsky, 19, has slashed .238/.341/.355 in Low-A this year. His bat has been mediocre at times, but his speed never slumps. He's swiped nearly 30 bases in 75 games this year. The shortstop prospect has the tools to turn himself into quite the ball player as he matures and fills out his 6-foot-1 frame.
The key for the Astros here is that they don't lose much. Honestly, they could probably get this deal to work with one prospect or the other here. Bell doesn't hold that much value to the seller Marlins which means the Astros would have all the leverage in the negotiations.