An Astros-Marlins trade that makes way too much sense for both sides
The Houston Astros have had quite the roller coaster of a season this year. They began the year with World Series aspirations, as they should be given their track history.
After the first few weeks, they looked like the Astros from a decade ago -- uncompetitive and ready to rebuild. Many speculated that they could enter a bit of a rebuild, but that just isn't the way they operate. Instead, Houston turned their entire season around and are now looking at potential trade partners to be buyers at the deadline.
One intriguing option for the Astros is the Miami Marlins' first baseman, Josh Bell. Bell is attached to a $16.5 million contract that expires after this season.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale mentioned Bell as a potential trade piece, making a key point about this massive contract that he's attached to.
"The Marlins are willing to eat virtually the entirety of first baseman Josh Bell’s $16 million contract for fringe prospects," Nightengale wrote.
This makes it a low-risk trade for any team that's attempting to acquire Bell.
An Astros-Marlins trade for the low risk first baseman that Houston needs
The Astros need the help at first base and Bell could provide them with an intriguing option for quite cheap. Bell is slashing .230/.292/.360 on the year and he comes with plus power potential. But the Astros would need the Marlins to eat almost the entirety of his remaining contract in order for this deal to make any sense for Houston.
For the Astros to look to acquire Josh Bell, Miami would need to pay the rest of his contract, as Nightengale figures they would do anyway. This mock trade is under the assumption that the Marlins are willing to eat the entirety of his remaining contract.
The deal sends the Astros' 28th ranked prospect, shortstop Chase Jaworsky to the Marlins for first baseman Josh Bell.
Jaworsky, 19, is exactly the kind of prospect that the Marlins need. They're looking at a long term rebuild, which makes the 25- or 26-year-old prospects a lot less valuable than the 18, 19 or 20 year old prospects. Jaworsky might not have the floor of some of the older prospects, but he has the talent and potential to be a very solid middle infielder in the next few years.
The Astros wouldn't be risking much here. They would have lost a fringe top 30 prospect in exchange for a potential offensive upgrade in order to push for the postseason this year. This is the kind of deal that could go down as a true win-win trade.