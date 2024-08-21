Astros replacement for Alex Bregman could have the same star power
This MLB offseason could bring more drama than the weeks leading up to last month's trade deadline. Big-name players like Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. stayed on their teams but they could still be dealt this offseason.
Besides that, there is a ton of talent set to hit the open market in free agency, led by superstar outfielder Juan Soto and Cy Young ace Corbin Burnes. But the talent goes far beyond just those two names.
Astros linked to Alex Bregman, Matt Chapman, per MLB insider
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently ranked his biggest incoming free agents and a few potential landing places for each guy. Coming in at seven on his list is San Fransisco Giants third baseman, Matt Chapman, who has an opt-out on his contract this year.
Here's what Feinsand had to say about Chapman:
"Chapman struggled to find a deal he liked last offseason before signing a $54 million contract with the Giants, one which includes opt-out clauses after both 2024 and 2025. Chapman got off to a subpar start (he hit .206 with five homers and a .599 OPS through his first 44 games) but he’s excelled in his past 81 games, posting an .877 OPS with 15 homers while playing his usually strong defense at third base. Barring injury or a terrible finish to his year, Chapman seems likely to opt out and test the market again this winter, though a return to San Francisco with a new deal wouldn’t be a surprise."
Feinsand then listed a few teams that would work as landing places for Chapman, noting the Giants (obviously), the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.
The fit for the Astros would be perfect, if and only if they lose Alex Bregman in the same free agency. Bregman also appears on this list, with him potentially landing back in Houston. But on the off chance that the Astros lose out on one of the players who helped build their dynasty, Chapman would be the perfect backup plan.
Chapman provides a much better glove than Bregman. The Giants third baseman is slashing .247/.337/.446 with 20 home runs compared to Bregman who's slashing .261/.318/.445 with 19 home runs. The two are very similar at this point in their careers.
Houston will likely pursue Bregman as their top priority with Chapman as a solid fallback option. You can't go wrong with either third baseman though.
The only way the Astros can mess this up is by missing out on both stars.