MLB Rumors: Astros all-in on Alonso, Giants disappointment, Taylor Ward truth
The MLB trade deadline is really beginning to heat up as July rolls along. Now, the rumors are starting to turn into actual storylines with real discussions going on between teams in the league.
While everything is speculation until reports are confirmed, trade talks are starting to heat up, as mentioned by FanSided's own Robert Murray. There is news with some of the biggest players on the market like Luis Robert and Cody Bellinger. There's news to note with some teams around the league like the Astros, Giants or Angels.
MLB Rumors: Astros all in to win, pursuing Pete Alonso
The Houston Astros have been a topic of conversation in plenty of MLB trade deadline rumors. They have found themselves on both sides of the spectrum as potential seller and as (more likely) buyers. But given their winning culture and their 46-44 record, it's obvious they are going to be buyers.
MLB insider Jim Bowden has acknowledged this and he's reporting that the Astros are in on a potential trade for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. There's a ton that needs to go into it if this deal is to come to fruition.
First, the Mets will need to become sellers. They have recently seen their season turn around and, according to FanGraphs, they have a 39 percent chance to make the playoffs. While they're in the postseason hunt, Alonso is as safe as can be in the Big Apple.
If Alonso does become available, the Astros will need to put together a massive trade package to acquire his services. They would have to headline the deal with one of their top three prospects before adding in multiple other high potential talents behind him.
As of now, the connection between the Astros and Alonso are just reported conversations about a deal. These could be preliminary talks, or it could be something deeper. Either way, it's definitely something to keep an eye on.
MLB Rumors: Giants plan to play it safe ahead of the deadline
The San Francisco Giants don't really have the star power to keep up with the elite of the National League. The Dodgers, Phillies and even the Braves just have too much top end talent that the Giants would struggle with a postseason series against any of these teams.
Given that, the Giants would be left to either be sellers, committing to a rebuild, or aggressive buyers, looking to add some top talent to catch up to these super teams.
Top Giants executive Farhan Zaidi seems to indicate that the Giants might have a different plan, opting to play it safe ahead of the trade deadline.
"When I look at our team, we have pretty solid players at every spot in the field," Zaidi told Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle. "We have a rotation that's getting healthier and a bullpen that's done a nice job. So nothing jumps out as a spot where we need an emergency plug in."
This may be disappointing to Giants fans, but it could be smart for the organization. The idea of being conservative at the trade deadline can often lead teams into a cycle of being mediocre, though. Perhaps the Giants could be aggressive to acquire some players with team control in order to set themselves up for the future.
MLB Rumors: Nothing close yet in terms of a Taylor Ward trade
The city of Pittsburgh was given some exciting news recently. Reports emerged that the Pittsburgh Pirates were pursuing a deal to acquire Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels. Some reports even indicated that the deal was close to being made.
Ward is exactly what the Pirates need. He's controllable and dynamic as an outfielder, giving them a bit of a safety net while still improving their team as they have an outside chance of still making the postseason in 2024. But this just hasn't been a move that the Pirates front office is notoritous for making.
And they still may not.
FanSided's MLB Insider, Robert Murray, had a simple reponse when asked about how close a Taylor Ward to Pittsburgh deal was.
"Nothing has ever been close," Murray posted to X/Twitter Wednesday, in a response to a question asking if Ward was headed to the Steel City.
While nothing is close now, the rumors of the discussions could be true. Ward fits in Pittsburgh and the Pirates wouldn't have to salvage their future by dealing too big of a package. It's still something that could come together, but as of now, nothing is too close to being a done deal.