MLB Rumors: Astros next bullpen ace, Jazz Chisholm-Yankees link, Rangers in play
- The Houston Astros could make a lot of sense for Tanner Scott.
- Jazz Chisholm has been linked to the Yankees again.
- Could Teoscar Hernandez sign in Texas this winter?
The 2024 MLB All-Star week is officially in the books and now fans, managers, players and front offices can all turn their attention to the next big event in the baseball season: the trade deadline.
While the upcoming deadline is sure to bring in a ton of news, drama and more, we can't just skip past the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. Teoscar Hernandez won the derby in front of his second home crowd (more on that in a bit) and the American League All-Stars took down the National League thanks to a two-run Jarren Duren home run to take the lead late in the game.
But back to the MLB rumors as the deadline gets closer.
MLB Rumors: Tanner Scott draws comparison as 'Miami's Josh Hader'
The Miami Marlins will be one of, if not the most, aggressive sellers this season. They have already traded away their second baseman, Luis Arraez, in a deal to the San Diego Padres back in the beginning of the season. There have been rumors of ace Jesus Luzardo and star Jazz Chisholm Jr. being moved, but the most likely Marlin to be traded is their closer, Tanner Scott.
Scott, 29, is in the middle of a season that would rival any reliever season over the past decade, besides maybe a few, including Edwin Diaz's 2022. The Marlins' closer has 14 saves with a WHIP just around 1.00 and an ERA of 1.34.
This spectacular season has led the Marlins' manager to compare Scott to the Houston Astros' closer Josh Hader. This is all per the FOX broadcast of the midsummer classic on Tuesday night.
With that kind of comparison, it draws to question whether the Houston Astros would be willing to make a move for Scott to pair Hader and the aforementioned Marlins closer together in one bullpen. It would create one of the more lights out end-of-game scenarios, especially considering that both are left-handed closers with electric stuff.
With the Marlins certain on trading Scott, it'll be interesting to see if the Astros are going to be one of the big contenders to acquire him.
MLB Rumors: Jazz Chisholm continues to be linked closely with the Yankees
Alongside Tanner Scott, the Marlins are looking to deal their star outfielder-turned-second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. Coming into the season, this wasn't much of a thought at all. Nobody expected the Marlins to be eager to trade a 26-year-old with so much team control, but a few months into the season and they're ready to blow up their roster.
Chisholm has drawn serious interest from a ton of teams, one of which is the New York Yankees. The Yankees are the team that's been most closely linked to Chisholm. The Marlins have even moved Chisholm back to the infield, which directly fits a Yankees need. The Marlins have said this isn't to induce any trade interest, but the timing and circumstances are a bit too convenient.
Thanks to MLB insider Jon Heyman, we have a bit of insight on Chisholm that could sound good to Yankees fans.
“Jazz is a good kid, he just needs direction,” the former Fish said. “He is a really good worker — first one to the park. All the antics is just a show. Deep down, he is humble. The New York fans would love him, he loves to interact with the crowd” the person continued.
The Yankees could very well end up with the Marlins ultra-utility man on their roster in the coming weeks. Chisholm would be able to move all around the field, opening up the New York lineup a ton while also giving them a serviceable leadoff hitter.
MLB Rumors: Teoscar Hernandez calls Arlington his "second home"
Before the Home Run Derby, nobody expected Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to compete with some of the best sluggers in the league. Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt were the ones that were supposed to steal the show, but following the conclusion of the Home Run Derby, it was Hernandez that stood atop them all.
And he did it all in front of his home town crowd. Wait, that's not right. Hernandez is from the Dominican Republic. But he claims that Arlington, Texas is his second home.
As Hernandez sits on an expiring contract, could those comments be ominous to a free agency decision that he could make this offseason? I mean, obviously the Texas Rangers would love to have Hernandez in their outfield, slugging home runs in the ballpark that he won the derby in.
And if Hernandez is serious about considering it his second home, that could be a great sign for the Rangers heading into any potential contract negotiations with him. Everybody wants to play in from of their hometown crowd. With no MLB team in the Dominican Republic, Arlington, Texas may be the closest thing that Hernandez can get to doing that.