MLB Rumors: Astros could trade an ace, Dylan Cease latest, Braves right call
- The Houston Astros could trade Framber Valdez
- The latest trade rumors involving White Sox ace Dylan Cease
- Why the Braves made the right call on Tyler Glasnow
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Braves made the right call passing on Tyler Glasnow
The Atlanta Braves need starting pitching, and Alex Anthopoulos knows this. Heck, they could use some true swing-and-miss stuff to pair with Spencer Strider atop the rotation -- it's something Max Fried and Charlie Morton don't really offer. However, trading for Tyler Glasnow would not have been the right move.
The Dodgers traded Ryan Pepiot -- a prove young starter with five years left of control -- and more for Glasnow. They also signed Glasnow to a five-year contract worth $135 million. If you can believe it, that's basically $1 million for every inning he pitched in 2023. Even worse? He threw the most innings of his big-league career in 2023.
Glasnow has injury problems and they are well documented. While he can be an ace-level starter when he's healthy, Glasnow has routinely fallen short of expectations due to an inability to stay on the field. I graded the Dodgers deal a B- for a reason, and it has nothing to do with Glasnow's skillset. Had the Braves made this exact move, it likely would have cost them one of Bryce Elder or AJ Smith-Shawver. Add in the contract, and it's simply not worth it for Anthopoulos.
The Braves need a starter, but unlike the Dodgers they have at least three they can rely on. Glasnow would be adding to an embarrassment of riches. His contract would essentially remove them from the Max Fried sweepstakes next winter. AA was right to reply 'hard pass'.