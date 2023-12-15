MLB Rumors: Astros could trade an ace, Dylan Cease latest, Braves right call
- The Houston Astros could trade Framber Valdez
- The latest trade rumors involving White Sox ace Dylan Cease
- Why the Braves made the right call on Tyler Glasnow
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could the Astros trade Framber Valdez?
The Houston Astros are putting off their problems. Houston has yet to extend Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker. All of them are set to his the free-agent market soon enough. Bregman has already been mentioned in trade rumors, and soon Valdez will join him. The Astros have reportedly received calls on Valdez this offseason, which makes sense given the state of the current starting pitching market.
Valdez has two years left on his contract, so he could get a decent haul in return for the Astros. Unlike most teams looking to sell off an asset as valuable as Valdez, the Astros wouldn't want prospects, but rather a package of MLB-ready players that fit their needs as an organization. Houston is lacking in the bullpen -- they've lost over 180 innings from its 'pen in free agency -- much of which could be solved in a trade of Valdez.
Valdez started 31 games in both 2022 and 2023. Last season he had a 3.46 ERA contributed 3.15 WAR. He's considered one of the best starting pitchers in the American League, and an ace on most pitching staffs. As Chandler Rome of The Athletic noted last month, Houston is lacking in financial flexibility, and trading one of their pitchers could solve that problem.
"Moving either Valdez or Urquidy would afford the financial flexibility Brown does not currently have and, perhaps, bring players back who can address the team’s immediate needs. MLB Trade Rumors projects Valdez will earn $12.1 million through the arbitration process in January. Urquidy, meanwhile, is predicted to make $3.5 million in arbitration," Rome wrote.
The Astros won't be able to extend all four of their stars and made additions via free agency. Someone has to go, and Valdez can likely bring back the most in return.