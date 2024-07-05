Astros blockbuster trade target doesn’t want to leave yet, for what that’s worth
Many people around baseball surmised that the Houston Astros' mid-week series against the Toronto Blue Jays was an up-close opportunity for Dana Brown and the ALCS regulars to get a look at one of their top trade targets, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Astros have been routinely connected to Vladdy over the past several weeks for obvious reasons. Houston had expected or at least hoped that Jose Abreu would be the consistent answer at first base. Instead, he was one of the worst hitters in MLB, eventually leading to his release and, thus, opening the door to a potential upgrade at the trade deadline -- especially with the 'Stros turning it on in the back half of June and moving heavily into the playoff race.
However, if Guerrero Jr. had his way, at least based on his latest comments, he won't be leaving for the Astros -- or leaving Toronto at all.
After another Blue Jays loss on the Fourth of July, Vladdy offered a frank sentiment about what he wants amid questions about his future in Toronto, both in regards to a future contract extension and the trade deadline in less than a month, per Scott Mitchell of TSN:
“Man, I don’t want to leave. I want to stay here all my life. But this is business," Guerrero Jr. said.
Astros trade target Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn't want to leave Blue Jays
Of course, does what Guerrero Jr. wants actually matter in this situation? Probably not, if we're being honest about it. The Blue Jays in an ideal world might actually feel the same. They are not living in an ideal world, however. The world in which they reside is one where Vladdy is a free agent after the 2025 season and will demand a monstrous new contract while Toronto is currently nine games under .500 and 8.5 games out of even a wild card spot.
That's why trade scenarios with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who are on the same timeline, are being floated. Despite their efforts, the Blue Jays seem incredibly distant from competing and contending in a meaningful way with the core of Vladdy and Bichette. As such, it might behoove them to hit a full reset, which would mean trading either of these young stars.
All this is to say for the Astros, Houston should absolutely still be working the phones with the Blue Jays if they are willing to make an all-out pursuit of Guerrero at the trade deadline. Having said that, there are other alternatives -- most recently Christian Walker was rumored as a target for the Astros -- who will likely cost far less in terms of the prospects needed to get a trade across the finish line.
What could further affect the Astros' decision-making is Vladdy's desire right now to spend his entire career in Toronto. Will that make an extension with Houston less likely or, at best, less certain? That seems like the likely outcome, which is a tough pill to swallow along with a gaudy price tag.
There is still basically a full month until the trade deadline and a lot can still develop between then and now. But as things develop, the Astros are one of many teams who had eyes for Vladimir Guerrero who now have even more to consider about a potential deal.