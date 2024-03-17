MLB Rumors: Blake Snell asking price, Fried doomsday scenario, Padres keep adding
- Blake Snell asking price revealed
- Potential Max Fried landing spot is worst-case scenario for Braves
- Padres 'moving closer' to another addition
MLB Rumors: Padres 'moving closer' to another addition
The San Diego Padres came seemingly out of nowhere to acquire Dylan Cease from the White Sox just days ago. The trade came as a bit of a surprise since the Padres just traded Juan Soto earlier this offseason. Clearly, the Padres still have eyes on competing this season, and Cease helps in a big way. Fortunately, they don't seem to be done, either.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting that the Padres are 'moving closer' to a deal with a familiar face, Tommy Pham, who can help improve arguably the weakest area on their roster, the outfield.
Outside of Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres don't have much out there. They plan on converting top prospect Jackson Merrill to the outfield which should help, but with Jurickson Profar likely manning left field, the Padres could use an upgrade. Pham would be just that.
The 36-year-old is coming off a solid bounce-back season. He slashed .256/.328/.446 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI in 129 games splitting time with the Mets and Diamondbacks. Pham even stole 22 bases, hit 27 doubles, and was solid defensively in left field.
Nightengale reported that the Padres and Pham are close to a one-year deal that would pay him roughly $3-4 million. That's an absolute no-brainer for the Padres, and is a deal that other teams might regret passing on if it does come to fruition.