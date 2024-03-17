MLB Rumors: Blake Snell asking price, Fried doomsday scenario, Padres keep adding
- Blake Snell asking price revealed
- Potential Max Fried landing spot is worst-case scenario for Braves
- Padres 'moving closer' to another addition
MLB Rumors Potential Max Fried landing spot is worst-case scenario for Braves
Max Fried entering his final season of team control raises all sorts of questions in regard to his future. He's been dominant throughout his seven-year career with the Atlanta Braves, and will get paid like the star that he is next offseason. The question is by which team?
With how the Braves operate, a return to Atlanta seems very unlikely. The Braves are known for getting their players locked into long-term extensions with players early in their careers to get them under market value. They've let players like Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, who reached free agency, walk.
If Fried does not re-sign with the Braves, he'll have plenty of options elsewhere. One of which, proposed by Nightengale, would be the worst-case scenario for Braves fans.
The Mets plan to fully to jump into the free-agent market next winter with the likes of Juan Soto, Alex Bregman, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes and Walker Buehler and Spencer Strider all available.
Strider being mentioned is a funny gaffe by Nightengale as he's not a free agent in 2025, but the rest are, and the New York Mets are seen as legitimate contenders to land a frontline arm.
Fried going from being a lifelong Brave to potentially facing the Braves multiple times in the regular season consistently with one of their biggest rivals would be a tough pill to swallow. The 30-year-old re-signing is the best-case scenario, but if that's out of the cards, there are probably at least 25 teams they'd rather see Fried end up with.