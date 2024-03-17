MLB Rumors: Blake Snell asking price, Fried doomsday scenario, Padres keep adding
MLB Rumors: Blake Snell asking price revealed
The Blake Snell sweepstakes continue to drag on as Opening Day rapidly approaches. The fact that the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner remains unsigned into mid-March is difficult to comprehend, yet it's exactly where we are.
One team that has jumped into the Snell race lately is the Houston Astros who have been decimated by injuries. With Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, and likely Jose Urquidy set to begin the year on the IL, Houston could use another arm, and they can't do much better than Snell.
The southpaw's contract demands were revealed by Nightengale and they appear to be fairly reasonable.
"Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell has informed the Houston Astros that he’s willing to sign a short-term deal to join them, but is seeking at least a two-year guarantee for $66 million, that includes an opt-out after the 2024 season."
Snell appears to be willing to take a contract similar to the deals signed by Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman. He's asking for $33 million guaranteed in each of the next two seasons with the ability to opt out after the 2024 season. That kind of contract is expensive in the short term but eliminates long-term risk. "The Astros’ concern is that they will be over the third luxury tax threshold if they sign Snell," Nightengale says.
If the Astros won't go for this kind of deal, other teams interested in Snell like the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants certainly should. It's not often that you can sign the reigning Cy Young winner and not have to commit to a long-term deal. Take it and run.