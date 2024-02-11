MLB Rumors: Blake Snell favorite, Phillies add pitching, new Red Sox trade
- Could a Blake Snell favorite be emerging?
- Phillies add pitching depth
- Promising Red Sox outfielder on trade block
MLB Rumors: Could a Blake Snell favorite be emerging?
Blake Snell led the league with a 2.25 ERA in 32 starts, holding the opposition to a .181 batting average and winning the NL Cy Young Award. His reward for putting together the most dominant season of his career is generating virtually no public interest in free agency and remaining available just days ahead of when pitchers and catchers report.
Snell suitors are hard to pick out at this moment in time. The Red Sox seem like a perfect fit with their need for a frontline arm and Snell's previous success in the AL East, but they've shown no willingness to spend big money, making them an unlikely landing spot. The Yankees are another destination that makes sense with so many question marks in their rotation behind Gerrit Cole, but after signing Marcus Stroman that seems unlikely.
Teams like the Giants and Cubs who have been in on every big-name free agent but have yet to land any of them make sense for Snell as they could both use a rotation upgrade, but they seem hesitant to spend money as well.
One wild card here is the Los Angeles Angels, a team that has quietly been linked to Snell most of the offseason. Arte Moreno has historically never splurged on a starting pitcher in free agency, but with the Angels losing Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers, now would be the time for him to allow a move of that magnitude. The Angels desperately need a frontline starter and with one of the worst minor league systems in the league, spending money is their most realistic way of landing one.
With there being little interest in Snell around the league, the Angels could be the favorites for his services. It's hard to bet on them doing anything right, but them being consistently mentioned in the hunt for his services like they were just days ago by Jon Heyman has to mean something, right?