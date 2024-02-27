MLB rumors: Blake Snell still flirting with pinstripes as free agency decision looms
Blake Snell remains unsigned, but few teams have even had direct contact with the Cy Young-winning pitcher.
By Josh Wilson
The award for most annoying group of people in MLB free agency this offseason easily goes to agent Scott Boras and his high-profile clients. Five remained unsigned when MLB Spring Training games kicked off, and four still remain unsigned as of Tuesday morning.
Blake Snell is the biggest name left available, and there's considerable interest in his landing spot. Snell, a lefty, has won the Cy Young award twice and coming off a 2.25 ERA season. If he is close to his 2023 form, he'd be an ace in almost any team's rotation. If he's even a step or two off, he'd still be an incredible second or third pitcher.
The Yankees have a strong rotation already, with Gerrit Cole at the top and some possibility of Nestor Cortes or Carlos Rodon as the team's second-best. But off a disappointing 2023, fans want general manager Brian Cashman to be greedy and not stop adding talent, even after trading for Juan Soto this offseason on the offensive side.
Blake Snell continues to be in contact with Yankees, something few other teams can say
Blake Snell has received an offer from the Yankees. It's been reported this week by folks at YES that it would seem unlikely for the Bronx team to add Blake Snell. But new information on Tuesday is going to get hopes back up.
Here's what Jon Heyman of the NY Post reported:
"Top free-agent pitcher Blake Snell’s camp and the Yankees are continuing to discuss potential scenarios — they talked again Monday — but so far it’s just talk without much progress."
Even though there's that heavy-handed caveat of "without much progress," fans have to be optimistic about anything that keeps the dream of a late-offseason add alive. Few other teams have been reported to be discussing with Snell so frequently. At a certain point, one has to think the default is for him to wind up in New York.
Heyman went on to say the talk put the Yankees "no closer" to signing Snell. But the question becomes: Where will he go, then?
The Angels are the only other team that has been tossed up in reports as frequently. Snell won't win there.
Heyman goes on to point out negative salary tax implications of the move -- the Yankees moving for Snell would trigger a 110% tax -- something fans won't want to hear is prohibitive considering how rich the Yankees are.
Lastly: Heyman reports the Yankees are still interested in signing Jordan Montgomery, who the Yankees traded a few years back for Harrison Bader, but that they "prefer" Snell. Jack Curry of YES Network said he was as unlikely as Snell to wind up back in NY.