MLB Rumors: Blake Snell surprise team, Giants pivot on Yamamoto, Hoskins latest
- Mariners join Cubs as teams interested in Rhys Hoskins
- Giants could upgrade shortstop in lieu of Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Angels in the mix for Blake Snell
MLB Rumors: Mariners could swipe Rhys Hoskins away from Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have been actively tied for Rhys Hoskins for weeks, but as Chicago waits for Yoshinobu Yamamoto and other key free agency question marks to resolve, there's a chance Hoskins signs elsewhere. According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Seattle Mariners have emerged as a new potential landing spot for the first baseman.
Morosi cites Hoskins' childhood roots in Sacramento as a reason he could be tempted to head west. Hoskins spent the first six years of his MLB career on the east coast with the Philadelphia Phillies. He could appreciate the environment and location of Seattle.
Seattle has been marred in payroll concerns typical of small markets, but Hoskins should come at a relative discount after missing the entire 2023 season to a torn ACL. The Phillies were initially a threat to keep Hoskins around, but Bryce Harper's full-time move to first base nullifies Hoskins' place in the lineup. He can't occupy the DH spot without moving Kyle Schwarber back to the outfield, which didn't work well last season.
The Cubs are still the clear favorites here. Chicago needs a power hitter in the middle of their lineup, plus a potential Cody Bellinger exit could leave the Cubs without a solid option at first base. Jeimer Candelario already bolted for the Cincinnati Reds. That said, for all the noise about the Cubs' potential to make a big splash, Jed Hoyer and company have been fairly quiet. It's probably time to make a move on Hoskins, lest he get tired of waiting and sign elsewhere.