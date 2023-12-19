MLB Rumors: Blake Snell surprise team, Giants pivot on Yamamoto, Hoskins latest
- Mariners join Cubs as teams interested in Rhys Hoskins
- Giants could upgrade shortstop in lieu of Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Angels in the mix for Blake Snell
MLB Rumors: Giants looking to upgrade shortstop position as Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit wanes
The San Francisco Giants are expected to throw some money at top free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That said, recent reports of an offer over $300 million are false, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, and there's a sense that the Giants could be used as leverage to increase offers from the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, who profile as the favorites to land the 25-year-old.
If that's so, the Giants will have to pivot elsewhere. There are other pitchers on the market, such as Marcus Stroman or Blake Snell. Or, as Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports, the Giants might instead look for help on the posiiton front, particularly at shortstop.
San Francisco recently agreed to terms with catcher Tom Murphy, casting doubt upon 2018 No. 2 pick Joey Bart's future. The Giants are interested in the shortstop trade market, per Slusser, and could package Bart along with other prospects to acquire an everyday starter.
Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres is mentioned as a potential target. The 28-year-old is due $7 million in 2024 with a mutual $7 million option for 2025. He's a Gold Glove winner who slashed .260/.351/.398 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs in 538 ABs for the Padres last season. That kind of affordable, team-controlled infielder could quench the Giants' desire to upgrade a key position of need.
Brandon Crawford has aged out of his prime and Marco Luciano probably isn't ready to start full-time in the MLB. The Giants need a stopgap shortstop to keep Luciano's seat warm.