MLB Rumors: Blake Snell-Yankees hint, Votto Reds return, Phillies backup plan
- Blake Snell dropped a hint he could be headed to the Yankees.
- Joey Votto could return to the Cincinnati Reds under one condition.
- The Phillies can use money from their Yamamoto offer on Juan Soto.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Joey Votto could return to the Cincinnati Reds under one condition
Earlier this offseason, the Cincinnati Reds declined their club option for franchise great Joey Votto, making him a free agent.
With the Reds not planning to bring him back as a player, it's very likely that if he wants to continue playing, he'll be with another team. The Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in the former Reds slugger.
However, that doesn't mean the Reds are done with Votto. According to General Manager Nick Krall, the team is open to bringing him back for a role within the organization after his playing days are over.
"I've left the door open for that," said Krall. "I'd love to have Joey in the organization once his playing days are over. He's a Cincinnati Reds Hall-of-Famer. He's very well respected in the organization, and we all love him."
Votto has spent his entire playing career with the Reds, and it's clear that the Reds value his experience and what he could bring to the table if he returns to the organization after he retires as a player.
He could return as a coach or potentially even serve in a front office role.