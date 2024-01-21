MLB Rumors: Blake Snell's cold market, Pete Alonso limbo, Pirates low bar
An MLB rumors update on the Blake Snell market, Pete Alonso's situation and the goals for the Pirates season.
MLB Rumors: Blake Snell receiving less attention than anticipated
Last season, the Padres ace Blake Snell put together a terrific season, despite some concerning command numbers. The lefty brought home his second career Cy Young award, his first with the Padres. Pitching to the tune of a 2.25 ERA, 14 wins and a career high 234 strikeouts, Snell was set to enter free agency. The reigning Cy Young winner would be expected to garner a ton of attention in free agency.
That hasn't necessarily been the case for the 31-year-old southpaw from Shoreline, Washington. It had been reported that Snell was in search of a deal worth north of $200 million, but it doesn't seem like there are any teams eager to bite on such a lucrative offer. So far, the only team to make Snell an official offer is the New York Yankees. The Yankees have reportedly offered a six year, $150 million deal to Snell.
Obviously, Snell wasn't going to be quick to make an agreement for this much lower than his asking price. He's eyeing a deal with an AAV north of $30 million or longer than the six-year contract offered. As a result, he reportedly turned down this deal.
It's almost certain that Snell has some other interest, just no official offers besides New York. He will likely have to meet somewhere in the middle of what he wants and what a team is willing to offer.