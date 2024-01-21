MLB Rumors: Blake Snell's cold market, Pete Alonso limbo, Pirates low bar
An MLB rumors update on the Blake Snell market, Pete Alonso's situation and the goals for the Pirates season.
MLB Rumors: Mets facing a tough situation with Pete Alonso
The New York Post's Joel Sherman recently posed the question:
"If you, the fans, did not exist, would the Mets have traded Pete Alonso?"
That's an incredibly interesting angle to look at. Rightfully so, Mets fans would riot if fan favorite slugger, Pete Alonso was dealt at this point in their rebuild. Alonso has become the poster boy of a franchise, leaving him as the face of the Mets amidst a huge roster revamp. But the Mets may be better off moving him off the roster, despite the outcry this would cause for fans. That's where the big dilemma starts.
His value as an impact bat would be more valuable in the market than it would be in the Mets rebuild. He would likely net the Mets a rather decent return of prospects. It's also rather unlikely the Mets will be able to lock Alonso into a team friendly contract throughout the next few years. He's already making upwards of $20 million this season on an expiring contract.
A "Pete Alonso type" (Corner infielder, non-athletic players who will spend a large majority of a long-term deal in their 30's) as described by Sherman, isn't the type that is really worth an expensive, long-term deal, especially to a team looking to rebuild their roster.
As hard as it may be for Mets fans to accept, a trade of Pete Alonso is beginning to trend towards a likely option. The Mets are in a tough spot with their slugger.