5 Blue Jays who definitely won’t survive the deadline after disaster stretch
The Toronto Blue Jays entered this season expecting to, at the very least, compete for a postseason spot. While they didn't do much of anything to get better over the offseason, the core that had made the postseason in three of the last four seasons was largely intact.
Unfortunately, the 2024 Blue Jays have not looked like a postseason team ever since this season began. An offense that struggled last season looks even worse in 2024, and the pitching staff that carried them last season has regressed.
Despite all that had gone wrong for them, the Blue Jays were hovering around .500 as recently as last week. However, sweeps at home against the Red Sox and on the road against the Guardians have them at 35-42 on the season with a series in Boston looming. The Jays are in last place in the AL East, 15.5 games behind the first-place Yankees. They're now 6.5 games behind the third Wild Card spot in the AL, and they currently hold the fourth-worst record in the American League as a whole.
As much as they don't want to sell, the fact that FanGraphs gives them a 5.1% chance to make the postseason should tell GM Ross Atkins all he needs to know. Barring a miracle run over the next month, this Blue Jays team will be selling at the trade deadline. While guys like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette probably aren't going anywhere, these five players won't survive the trade deadline.
5) Trevor Richards can help contending teams in a variety of roles
Trevor Richards has had a tremendous season, which is encouraging for the Blue Jays after he struggled so mightily in 2022 and 2023. Richards has been an important piece in what's turned out to be a brutal Blue Jays bullpen, but the reality of the situation is he's going to be a free agent at the end of the year. That one detail makes it almost certain that he's going to get dealt.
Richards has posted a 2.70 ERA in 33 appearances and 40 innings of work this season. He's done well in several roles, including serving as an opener twice.
Richards has six appearances this season in which he's completed at least two innings, going as many as 3.1 frames. He has not allowed an earned run in any of those outings. Additionally, Richards has held left-handed hitters to a .133/.197/.217 slash line with just one home run in 67 plate appearances.
His ability to go multiple frames if needed and pitch against both righties and lefties will make him an intriguing trade candidate. He's not a big name given the fact that he doesn't pitch in high-leverage situations, but he can be an important addition to a team in need of bullpen help.
4) Kevin Kiermaier won't survive the trade deadline whether he's traded or not
Kevin Kiermaier played so well in his first season with the Blue Jays to the point that the team was comfortable bringing him back for another year. It's safe to say that Kiermaier's second season in Toronto has not gone well at all.
The 34-year-old has continued to play a terrific center field, but is slashing .194/.233/.287 with two home runs and ten RBI in 57 games played this season. His 48 WRC+ is the sixth-worst mark in the majors for hitters with at least 150 plate appearances.
Kiermaier's glove is valuable, but his bat is making him unplayable. Kiermaier being over 30, having an expiring contract, and doing nothing offensively makes him rather useless for a Blue Jays team going nowhere.
Perhaps a team will be willing to trade for his glove, but whether that happens or not, it's hard to envision Toronto keeping Kiermaier around past the deadline when his at-bats can go to a younger player with more of a future north of the border.
3) Yimi Garcia's time in Toronto is coming to an end
Yimi Garcia has been a serviceable reliever for the Blue Jays ever since he signed with them ahead of the 2022 campaign, but has never been better than he has been so far this season.
The right-hander has appeared in 27 games in relief for Toronto and has been one of the few bright spots in their bullpen, posting a 2.57 ERA in 27 appearances and 28 innings pitched. He has 37 strikeouts compared to just seven walks (three of which have been intentional) and he has held the opposition to a .155 batting average.
Garcia has been used mostly as a set-up man for the Jays but while Jordan Romano has missed time, the 33-year-old has stepped in and proven to be capable in that role. Overall, he has five saves and ten holds with only one blown save this season.
With so many teams competing, Garcia might be one of the better relievers available. That, combined with the fact that he's yet another expiring contract makes it almost a guarantee that he's gone.
2) Justin Turner is starting to rebuild some of his value
Justin Turner signed a one-year deal to essentially replace Brandon Belt as the team's DH. Things got off to a great start, but then Turner was mired in a brutal prolonged slump before recently starting to play better.
The 39-year-old is hitting .327 with a .899 OPS in June, proving that he might not be totally done yet. He doesn't play the field much anymore, but he can still hit, particularly against lefties. Even amidst his struggles, Turner has a .832 OPS against southpaws this season, which several teams can use.
He's known for hitting well in the clutch throughout his career even if he hasn't as well this season. Additionally, he's been a rock-solid postseason performer throughout his lengthy career as well. He can help several teams searching for a right-handed bat, and can open up more playing time for younger players in Toronto assuming he's dealt.
1) Yusei Kikuchi might be the most valuable Blue Jay traded
It's fair to assume that most, if not all players under team control through 2025 will be staying put past the trade deadline as Toronto hopes to compete. Not only does this include the likes of Guerrero and Bichette, but guys like Kevin Gausman, Jordan Romano, and Daulton Varsho probably won't go anywhere either.
This makes Yusei Kikuchi, a player who is set to hit free agency following this season, the presumed most valuable Blue Jays player who can get dealt at this year's trade deadline.
Kikuchi has had a rough last six starts, inflating his ERA from 2.64 to 4.00, but he might be one of the best starting pitchers available. He's not an ace, but has developed into a strong mid-rotation arm with the Blue Jays who can help several teams looking for pitching. It'll be interesting to see what Toronto can get for him assuming he is traded.