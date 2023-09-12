MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Alek Manoah problem, Mike Trout destination, Cardinals reunion
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: What in the world is going on with Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays?
It's been a forgettable 2023 season for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah. The team's former ace has fallen from grace, to say the least, with his latest downfall an assignment to Triple-A Buffalo which went awry. Per a report from SportsNet, Manoah has failed to report to the team, going weeks between outings. Manoah is also occupying a place on the Buffalo pitching staff that could go to a more worthy player.
The Blue Jays have shut down Manoah for the rest of the season, but his failure to take any sort of assignment seriously -- even in the minor leagues -- doesn't reflect well on his attitude.
Manoah still has four seasons of arbitration left on his current contract, so he isn't going anywhere barring an unforeseen trade. The right-hander has met with medical specialists over the last few weeks to determine the severity of injuries to his knee, back, and right quad. There appeared to be no structural damage. Manoah's physical issues have forced him to prioritize rest, rather than throwing off a mound in preparation for a Jays postseason run.
The 25-year-old last pitched in the majors on Aug. 10 against the Guardians, when he allowed four runs. His demotion to the minor leagues has not gone smoothly, and Manoah surely will have to answer to those rumors eventually.