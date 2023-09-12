MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Alek Manoah problem, Mike Trout destination, Cardinals reunion
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Will the Angels actually consider trading Mike Trout? And where?
As FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray noted in his Monday column, any trade of Mike Trout remains unlikely for several reasons, starting with owner Arte Moreno.
First, Moreno famously hates rebuilding, for better or worse. While the Angels could very well lose Shohei Ohtani this offseason, they will not voluntarily part ways with Trout unless he forces his way out. And on that note, Trout is as loyal as they come. He signed a contract through the 2030 season for a reason, and he plans on honoring that, per Murray:
"Trout is extremely loyal. He signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract through the 2030 season with the vision of retiring with the Angels. He wanted to be in Anaheim, and all indications are that he wants to remain with the franchise."
Murray also stated that trading a contract that big would come with some complications. Any team interested in Trout would have to take on the remainder of his deal, which is significant. Add in his recent injury issues, and Trout's value may not be as high as it should be. If the Angels were to deal their franchise icon, they should do so when his value is highest, not lowest.
However, IF Trout were to force his way out (which goes against his character), a move to the Phillies makes the most sense, as Murray notes:
"Trout also holds leverage on any potential destination with the no-trade clause. He can dictate where he wants to be traded if he indeed wants to be traded. The obvious potential destination would be the Philadelphia Phillies; he grew up in the area and has Eagles season tickets. But the Phillies already have a bloated payroll and while team owner John Middleton has indicated that he wants to compete and will spend whatever it takes to make that happen, a Trout trade could prove too challenging."
Murray graded this fit as unlikely, as it would be with any team until Moreno or Trout says otherwise.