MLB Rumors: Blue Jays blunder, Red Sox challenge, Orioles stand pat
The month of July is one of the more exciting months of the baseball season, behind the months of September and October for postseason purposes. That's because July is the 31 days of the year that leads straight up to the trade deadline.
The trade deadline has a ton of drama every season, with teams buying and selling on players that thought they would never get traded. Each season brings new storylines, and it seems as though everyday has a different set of rumors and ideas for what's in store.
One thing we do know is that the AL East is one of the more intriguing divisions during this deadline season.
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays reportedly strongly considering holding onto Bichette, Guerrero Jr.
As the season continued on through June, there was a growing suspicion that the Toronto Blue Jays would be sellers. Beyond that, many were speculative that they might even move their star players, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., both of whom have team control beyond 2024.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com is reporting that the Blue Jays are doing the exact opposite though, insisting on holding onto their controllable players like Bichette and Guerrero.
"According to sources, the Blue Jays have told other clubs that they are willing to move players with expiring contracts, but those with control beyond 2024 are not being traded," Feinsand wrote.
For the Blue Jays, this isn't the worst idea in the world. It indicates that they aren't looking to enter a full scale rebuild and that they still have some interest in trying to resign their two stars rather than dealing them away and letting another organization extend them long term.
There's even been some growing suspicion, mentioned by Feinsand, that the Blue Jays could give it another go in 2024, maybe even attempting to buy over the next few weeks if they can string some wins together.
They're currently 9.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot while holding a run differential of -61. The most likely option is that they'll be sellers, dealing away as many of their expiring contracts as possible as they retool for 2025.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox manager Alex Cora sends a warning to his rivals
The Boston Red Sox were once an afterthought as a postseason team in 2024. But they have closed the gap in between them, the Yankees and the rest of the American League incredibly fast.
While doing it, the Red Sox manager Alex Cora sent a warning to his rivals.
FanSided's Alicia de Artola noticed this and wrote about it in her most recent article, describing how the Red Sox made up their ground and detailing this warning that Cora sent the Yankees and the rest of the league.
Here's what Cora said that really goes to show the way the manager feels right now.
"We talked about being greedy a few weeks ago," Alex Cora said on Tuesday after the Red Sox beat the Athletics to narrow the gap to the Yankees to just 3.5 games. "We saw a window, but I think the window is getting bigger. It's actually a door."
It's still up in the air as to whether Boston will buy or sell at the deadline, but given their recent surge towards the playoffs, I can't imagine them doing anything less than buying. I feel like the city of Boston, given its rich history of winning, would take to the streets of the front office doesn't buy this season.
MLB Rumors: Former O's manager questions if Baltimore will buy big this year
The Baltimore Orioles may be sitting in the best spot among all the teams in the entire league. They have one of the best MLB rosters across the league and their roster was built from the ground up, not bought on the market.
This leaves the Orioles with a ton of young, controllable stars to headline their roster, particularly in their lineup. While they have this talent, their farm system is also one of the best in baseball with a plethora of top 100 prospects, including to the top prospect in baseball, Jackson Holliday.
Despite that, many, including former O's manager Buck Showalter, are speculative as to whether or not they're going to be willing to tap too far into their loaded farm system to acquire the pitching they need at the deadline.
"Baltimore, they know who they are," Showalter said during an appearance on "The Adam Jone Podcast." "Certainly they have the young players to go get a pitcher, but at what price?"
The Orioles were ecstatic that they acquired Corbin Burnes in the offseason without giving up one of their top coveted prospects. They will likely keep the same energy in their minds with regard to any big trade at the trade deadline. They could be much more conservative than anybody once imagined, going after a pitcher like Jack Flaherty or Jameson Taillon rather than Garrett Crochet or Max Scherzer.
We should find out the team's plans once we get closer to the July 30 trade deadline.