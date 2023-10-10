MLB Rumors: Blue Jays-Votto, Brewers on the block, Red Sox vacancy
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Could Reds star be a target for Blue Jays?
As it turns out, October 1 at Busch Stadium may not be the final time we see Joey Votto in uniform. However, could that possibly come with a different team?
Votto recently revealed on the Dan Patrick show that he intends to play again in 2024. In an interesting twist though, Votto said that if the Cincinnati Reds were to move on from him, he would be open to opportunities with other teams.
The Toronto Blue Jays may ultimately lose veteran slugger Brandon Belt, who has hinted at retirement. Votto is a native of Toronto and could find himself with an opportunity to play in his hometown before he officially retires.
The Reds have plenty of young stars such as Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, and others, some of whom can play first base. This could prompt the Reds to move on from Votto, which would leave him open for business this winter.
It would certainly be interesting to see Votto have a homecoming of sorts in Toronto, and it might be a fitting way for the legendary slugger to finish his historic career. Votto would give them the left-handed bat they need to replace Belt should the latter not return.