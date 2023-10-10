MLB Rumors: Blue Jays-Votto, Brewers on the block, Red Sox vacancy
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Red Sox have a vacancy
On Monday, the Boston Red Sox made some changes to their Major League coaching staff, firing pitching coach Dave Bush and third-base coach Carlos Febles.
The Red Sox fell short of the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years, finishing in last place in the AL East with a record of 78-84.
The dismissals of Febles and Bush come not long after President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom was relieved of his duties. Boston posted a team ERA of 4.52, which was 21st overall in baseball. They also committed 102 errors, which was the second-most in baseball.
Clearly, the Red Sox are an organization that is in transition. They have only reached the postseason once since winning the World Series in 2018. This year marks their third last-place finish in the past four years and sixth dating back to 2012.
The team will now look to fill three openings, two of which are on the coaching staff.
The Red Sox will likely be very active as they search for candidates to fill the openings on the coaching staff and in the front office, but it is obvious that Boston believes it's time for a change.