A Blue Jays-Red Sox trade to give Boston a much-needed reunion
While they have been hesitant to commit to buying at this point in the year, the Boston Red Sox would be foolish not to. If they don't get aggressive in the trade market, especially given their incredible last stretch of a few weeks, the city of Boston, Fenway Park included, will go up in flames due to the riots of angry Boston sports fans.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has the Red Sox as buyers, listing them as a potential landing place for the surging 39-year-old Blue Jays infielder, Justin Turner. Feinsand lists Turner as one of 16 players who trade stock is rising.
"Turner may not be producing the power numbers he once did -- he has five home runs and 27 RBIs in 74 games this season -- but the 39-year-old can still hit. Turner slashed .343/.465/.449 (.914 OPS) in 22 games in June, walking 15 times against 13 strikeouts," Feinsand wrote.
Boston makes a ton of sense as a landing place for Turner, as he played with Boston for 146 games last year and he fits one of their biggest needs: infield depth.
A Red Sox-Blue Jays trade to bring Boston the depth infield they need
Adding Turner would provide the Red Sox with a right-handed bat to stick in the lineup everyday against lefties (.310/.369/.483 vs LHP in 2024) as well as another option for the right side on the infield against right-handed pitching too.
And he would be incredibly cheap on the trade market.
A deal for Turner would be quite simple to put together. He's a 39 year old, expiring infielder that has millions of dollars left to pay on his contract. The Blue Jays would take a single, back half of the top 30 prospects player, just to get Turner's contract off their books. Adding a prospect is the added bonus that makes it a no brainer for Toronto.
Eddinson Paulino, 22 years old and Boston's No. 22 overall prospect, has slashed .253/.346/.384 with 21 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases in 2024. He's been at the Double-A level all season and if he can continue to improve his play, he could see a promotion to Triple-A before the year's end.
The Red Sox need to put together a bunch of small trades, with the potential of one big blockbuster deal, to fill the needs in their team. They need to do so meticulously if they want to keep their team in a spot to compete with the Yankees and Orioles for years to come. The proposed deal is a no brainer for the Blue Jays, and it makes sense for Boston too.